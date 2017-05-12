A member of Pentatonix makes a heartbreaking announcement about his future in the group

Pentatonix have long used Fridays to release some of their dynamic a cappella covers. But on the morning of May 12, the group came to their fans for a much more sad reason.

“If you haven’t yet watched the video then these words might come as a shock to you,” read a statement above a video from the group, announcing member Avi Kaplan’s departure from the band. “This morning, I announced that I will be taking a step back from PTX. I’ve struggled with this decision a lot. It has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life.”





A member of the band since its inception, Avi goes on to share with fans the many reasons that led to his decision.

“I do love you all so very much, but I’ve come to a point where I just can’t keep up anymore and I would never want to inhibit any type of success that we have because I truly do believe in everything that we’ve done and everything that they will do. I just know that I can no longer continue at this pace and so I have to do what’s best for the group, and I have to do what’s best for me,” he explained.

We wish you all the best Avi, no matter what your future holds!