A misunderstanding between two star country acts sparks a firestorm on social media

A misunderstanding between two of country music’s hottest rising acts exploded on Twitter over the weekend.
It’s fair and festival season, and the acts on those show’s lineups, along with their bands and crew, often hang out together in the tour bus corral. However, Brothers Osborne and William Michael Morgan hadn’t met each other yet, and while John and TJ Osborne recognized Will, the “I Met a Girl” singer didn’t realize the ACM and CMA Award-winning Vocal Duo of the Year.
And, according to Bros. Os, the rising country star thought one of them was the tour manager for super hot Texas star Cody Johnson. Apparently, they got a hefty chuckle out of it, so they shared the humorous incident on Twitter.
It would seem that fans of each of the acts, in addition to fans of Cody and his real tour manager, Jackson Bragg, got in on the action as well.
Now, William Michael did realize his error and quickly responded, and while it was evident that he was a little chapped, he did plug the duo’s new single, “Ain’t My Fault,” for them.
The the brother duo, realizing that their original tweet had been misunderstood, responded and defended their peer’s error with grace. And William Michael did as well.
Yep, we’re all grownups, everyone makes mistakes and these two hot country acts resolved the situation like mature adults. Well done!