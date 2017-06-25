A misunderstanding between two star country acts sparks a firestorm on social media

A misunderstanding between two of country music’s hottest rising acts exploded on Twitter over the weekend.

It’s fair and festival season, and the acts on those show’s lineups, along with their bands and crew, often hang out together in the tour bus corral. However, Brothers Osborne and William Michael Morgan hadn’t met each other yet, and while John and TJ Osborne recognized Will, the “I Met a Girl” singer didn’t realize the ACM and CMA Award-winning Vocal Duo of the Year.

And, according to Bros. Os, the rising country star thought one of them was the tour manager for super hot Texas star Cody Johnson. Apparently, they got a hefty chuckle out of it, so they shared the humorous incident on Twitter.

Best part of the day you ask? Was just asked which one of us was Cody Johnson's tour manager by William Michael Morgan. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

It would seem that fans of each of the acts, in addition to fans of Cody and his real tour manager, Jackson Bragg, got in on the action as well.

@CodyJohnsonBand is pretty bad ass though… — MSully10 (@MartySullivan10) June 24, 2017

Nobody will ever accuse ole WMM of being to bright — Kendell Marvel (@kendellmarvel) June 24, 2017

Dude must've not been watching all the award shows lately cause y'all been racking them up! 😂 — Pam Dove (@TXSrecruiter) June 24, 2017

Cody Johnson and William Michael Morgan will still be around in a few years. — Ricky McGuinn (@drmcguinn) June 24, 2017

Now, William Michael did realize his error and quickly responded, and while it was evident that he was a little chapped, he did plug the duo’s new single, “Ain’t My Fault,” for them.

Hey boys After asking that and realizing who you were under the shades, I thought we had a good quick conversation. Guess not. #aintmyfault https://t.co/v72iu8mMEn — WilliamMichaelMorgan (@wmmorgan) June 24, 2017

The the brother duo, realizing that their original tweet had been misunderstood, responded and defended their peer’s error with grace. And William Michael did as well.

Ha! We genuinely thought it was hilarious. Wasn't trying to start anything with anyone. We were dressed down in all black in his defense. https://t.co/5thXkq6kPx — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

We thought it was really funny! No offense taken. Great set yesterday man. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

Yep, we’re all grownups, everyone makes mistakes and these two hot country acts resolved the situation like mature adults. Well done!