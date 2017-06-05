A NASCAR champion undergoes surgery for skin cancer

Late in the afternoon on June 4, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson was having the time of his life. He had just made history with his 11th win at the famous “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway, tying NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough on the Monster Energy Series all-time wins list. He seemingly had plenty of reasons to celebrate in victory lane, yet relatively few people knew what Jimmie was facing the very next day.

Because less than 24 hours later, Jimmie was under the knife.

RELATED: Crazy video shows fan scaling the Turn 4 fence during NASCAR race





“Wear sunscreen kids,” Jimmie tweeted on June 5. “I’ve spent the morning on a table having Basal Cell Carcinoma cut out of my shoulder.”

Wear sunblock kids. I've spent the morning on a table having Basal Cell Carcinoma cut out of my shoulder. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 5, 2017

Jimmie also noted that the Monday morning surgery for the condition, which is known to begin in the basal cells and is very common in people that have had excessive exposure to the sun, even affected his victory lane activities just one day before.

RELATED: Yet another NASCAR driver lashes out about the recent Kyle Busch drama

“True. It affected my post race mojo,” the seven-time champion said in another June 5 tweet. “I was told no alcohol 12 hours prior to going under the knife.”

True. It effected my post race mojo. I was told no alcohol 12 hours prior to going under the knife. https://t.co/gZnwrBoKso — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 5, 2017

We send up prayers for Jimmie as he recuperates from this important surgery.