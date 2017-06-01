A NASCAR couple gets candid about their infertility struggles in new interview

Just like many NASCAR couples, Kyle and Samantha Busch have been quite open about sharing their lives away from the track. Often, this is done by sharing beautiful pictures on either Instagram or Twitter — pictures that make it appear as if life is always easy and carefree.

Happy first Father's Day @rowdybusch!! You are the most amazing father and loving husband! You impress me every day with what a natural you are with Brex and I can not thank you enough for all the love and support you gave me thru getting pregnant, the pregnancy and delivery and now. You are our rock and I can not wait for you to teach Brexton all of your wonderful qualities and I'm sure he can't wait for you to rough house with him as Mommy panics, he is so lucky to have you as his Daddy 😘 A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:37am PDT

But certainly, life hasn’t always been pretty for the two.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a recent and revealing conversation with Kyle Busch

In a brand-new interview with Fox Sports, Samantha and Kyle recently opened up about the struggle they went through when trying to get pregnant with their son, Brexton. “In the beginning, it’s super exciting,” Samantha told interviewer Kaitlyn Vincie. “You are entering that next chapter of your life to start a family and it’s fun. But every month that goes by that you get a failed [pregnancy] test, it’s less fun.”





“Through the challenging times and disappointing times, she was mad and upset and might have taken it out on me a couple times,” Kyle added.

RELATED: Kyle Busch’s wife sends a scathing message to his haters

“Don’t look at me,” Samantha said to her hubby. “You are going to make me cry. But they ran every possible test on the both of us and the long story short of it was that they said you have no eggs and you have no sperm and you two are not getting pregnant on your own.”

Of course, Kyle and Samantha are now parents to 2-year-old Brexton and have gone on to establish the Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps couples pay for IVF treatments. “We have 11 babies and have funded 22 families,” Samantha said proudly. “It’s kinda surreal.”