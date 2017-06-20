A NASCAR favorite thanks God for this little blessing

There are countless moments in your life that you can’t control. You can control how you approach or handle a situation, and how you move on from it. But you can’t singlehandedly control most situations.

Childbirth is one of those times.

RELATED: A NASCAR couple gets candid about their infertility struggles in new interview

NASCAR favorite Trevor Bayne quickly learned that sometimes, all you can do is lean on your faith and let God take over.

RELATED: NASCAR’s baby boom revs up again with this baby news





“My new buddy is here,” Trevor wrote in an Instagram June 19, alongside a picture of his new baby. “What an insane day. I found myself having to stop and pray, ‘Lord, I trust you.’ so many times throughout the last 24 hours. After @ashtonbayne had labored for 18hrs already, we ended up having to have a C-section. I’ve never felt the feelings I had last night of not being able to help or be in control, but the good thing is we know the One who is always in control, even when we have a false illusion that ‘we’ve got it.’ Also, @ashtonbayne is completely incredible. Her and Levi are doing great! #praisegod”

We wish the happy little family all of the best as they bask in their new baby bliss!