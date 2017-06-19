A NASCAR star adorably announces a brand new little one

NASCAR star Joey Logano had some big plans for the June 18 race at Michigan International Speedway. Since it was Father’s Day, he wanted to take advantage of not only winning the race, but announcing that he was going to be a daddy right there in victory lane.
There was only one problem.
Joey didn’t win the race.
RELATED: NASCAR’s Danica Patrick strikes back against the haters
Instead, he ended up in third place, leaving him to make the big announcement on his socials shortly after the race. “Wanted to announce this in Victory lane,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “Thrilled to say Brittany and I are expecting a Little Logano on January 11, 2018.”
RELATED: A NASCAR champion undergoes surgery for skin cancer
Indeed, it’s a joyous time for the couple, who will be welcoming their very first baby and join a long list of drivers with little ones coming to pit road as of late. Joey also shared a number of adorable pics on Instagram of himself and his wife in a special pre-baby photo shoot.
Of course, NASCAR fans and stars alike quickly showered the couple with well wishes on their announcement.
We wish the happy couple the best as they eagerly await the finish line!