A NASCAR star adorably announces a brand new little one

NASCAR star Joey Logano had some big plans for the June 18 race at Michigan International Speedway. Since it was Father’s Day, he wanted to take advantage of not only winning the race, but announcing that he was going to be a daddy right there in victory lane.

There was only one problem.

Joey didn’t win the race.

Instead, he ended up in third place, leaving him to make the big announcement on his socials shortly after the race. “Wanted to announce this in Victory lane,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “Thrilled to say Brittany and I are expecting a Little Logano on January 11, 2018.”





Wanted to announce this in Victory lane. Thrilled to say Brittany and I are expecting a Little Logano on 1/11/18 pic.twitter.com/Nu3neBjqov — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 18, 2017

Indeed, it’s a joyous time for the couple, who will be welcoming their very first baby and join a long list of drivers with little ones coming to pit road as of late. Joey also shared a number of adorable pics on Instagram of himself and his wife in a special pre-baby photo shoot.

Group hug with @blogano & #BabyLogano A post shared by Joey Logano (@joeylogano) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Thrilled to say @blogano and I are expecting a Little Logano on 1/11/18!! #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Joey Logano (@joeylogano) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Of course, NASCAR fans and stars alike quickly showered the couple with well wishes on their announcement.

Your so right! It would have been bad ass to announce it in victory lane though. Love you guys. https://t.co/gEeS1luWLr — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 19, 2017

Look out Father's Day Olympics 2020. https://t.co/uUQNp70jrE — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 19, 2017

Learning quick and eating words over here. https://t.co/lvoKScrH5w — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 19, 2017

We wish the happy couple the best as they eagerly await the finish line!