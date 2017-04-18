A “Nashville” star takes us inside her Music City dream home

We love getting an inside look at country stars’ houses here at Rare Country. Heck, we even love getting a look inside the homes of those who play country stars on TV.

That’s why we’re obsessed with this new video from “Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere. She recently took “People” on a personal tour of her home in Music City, and the details are stunning.

She opens in the dining room, which features gold-accented walls and a gorgeous photo of the water. There’s also a sea-inspired lighting fixture above the table.

The water theme continues with Hayden’s massive fish tank, which she says is her “happy place.”

“It makes me feel peace,” she says. “It makes me feel calm, and I can feel my blood pressure going down. I know some people might think it’s crazy but they actually interact with you.”

The kitchen is to die for as well, and that was a very important factor for Hayden in choosing this house.

She says, “When you decide whether or not it’s going to be your home, you have to be at home in the kitchen. That’s the most important thing about a house.”

Hayden also takes the camera into her daughter Kaya’s nursery. The actress is so small, she can actually fit in the crib!

Look for Hayden to return to CMT’s “Nashville” for the show’s mid-season premiere on June 1.