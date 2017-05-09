A new baby girl inspired her country star daddy to write this song

We’ve heard country stars sing songs they’ve written about their children before, but we can’t recall a singer-songwriter who penned a tune about their new baby as quickly as Josh Abbott did for his new little girl.

Josh and girlfriend Taylor just welcomed sweet Emery Farryn on May 5. And at her pediatrician appointment on May 8, Josh started a lullaby for the precious little one.

Cradling his perfect bundle in his arms, the happy dad looks down at his daughter and sings, “You got my little blue eyes, you got your mama’s little nose, and a little bitty closet and it’s fully of pink clothes. You got a head full of hair and some little bitty ears and you’ll sing the lows and I’ll take the lows and we’ll sing together for years. There’s no need for tears…”





Proud dad here. Wrote my first song for @emeryfarryn today at the pediatrician's office A post shared by Josh Abbott Band (@joshabbottband) on May 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

This is the first baby for Josh and Taylor, who announced they were expecting just a few weeks before Emery’s arrival. Emery is one of the first babies to arrive in a year that promises many more visits from the stork, including one for Lee Brice and wife Sara who will welcome their first girl this summer, another for Thomas Rhett and Lauren who are expecting a baby girl later this year and a last for Justin and Kate Moore who will have their fourth little one in June.