A new bundle of joy just made a difficult year a lot better for this country star

We’re sending a truckload of congratulations to Josh Abbott Band frontman Josh Abbott and his beautiful girlfriend, Taylor Parnell. The couple just welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Emery Farryn into the world.

Emery arrived on May 5 at 1 a.m. in Austin, Texas. The petite little rosebud measured 19 inches long and weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.

In a release, Josh explains that his little girl’s name has great meaning: “brave adventure.” He says, “We wanted to do something similar with a girl name to how my brother named his daughter, Eisley Dawn, which means ‘cheerful beginnings.’ The word ‘brave’ is a world I used to describe Taylor in a song I wrote for her, ‘I’m Your Only Flaw,’ on the new album coming out this year.”





My entire world just changed. Emery Farryn joined us at 12:50am today. 19", 6 pounds 13 ounces. I'm her only flaw A post shared by Josh Abbott (@joshidalou) on May 5, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

This great news comes after what has been a difficult year for Josh and his family. In February, David Abbott, Josh’s father, suffered a debilitating stroke that he was unable to recover from. In March, Josh and his family laid their patriarch to rest.

We had a little bit of a hint that this might be coming. On May 4, the Josh Abbott Band announced a family emergency that caused them to cancel their show that night in Manhattan, Kansas (rescheduled for June 9) and their June 5 show in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

We believe this is an excused absence.

Congrats Josh, Taylor and Emery Farryn!