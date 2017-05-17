A promising “The Voice” singer lands in the final four after channeling Chris Stapleton

Season 12’s “The Voice” contestant Jesse Larson earned a spot in the final four after singing not one, but two Chris Stapleton hits.

On Monday, May 15, the Team Adam soul singer channeled Chris’s, “I Was Wrong,” as part of the series Semifinals.

Despite his near flawless delivery of the tune, Jesse found himself fighting to stay in the competition the following night (May 16). He, and Team Gwen’s last two mentees Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake, had to try and earn the most fan votes via Twitter with their Instant Save performances.





For his potential swan song, Jesse belted out “Tennessee Whiskey” – a ballad recently made famous by Chris, but also performed by George Jones and David Allan Coe. Jesse gave it his all, as he wailed out the lyrics of the famous tune with his trusty guitar in hand.

Turns out that his rendition paid off, because he beat out both Hunter and Brennley.

Adam was clearly relieved to see Jesse make it through to the finale, but said it was bittersweet to see Brennley and Hunter go.

“I wanted both of you guys,” Adam recalled of trying to steal them for his team at one point during the competition, “It makes this bittersweet, but you’re all so talented and I believe in all three of you. I really think that the lesson to be learned regardless of the outcome is: it’s the beginning. If you don’t ever treat this like the end, the concept of the pivot is how we all got here.”

Well said, Adam!

Jesse now joins Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski as well as Team Alicia’s Chris Blue in the running for a Season 12 victory. Be sure to keep up with “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.