A raging wildfire is once again burning in Gatlinburg

High winds have propelled yet another wildfire in Gatlinburg.

BREAKING: 30+ acre fire reported in Gatlinburg area, more than 10,000 without power https://t.co/KtXHi2WaYm pic.twitter.com/vHXvX7aHXJ — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) May 4, 2017

According to news reports on the afternoon of May 4, fire crews from around the Gatlinburg area were converging together to battle a 30-acre brush fire. This is around the same area that suffered such destruction back in November of 2016. Ironically, country legend Dolly Parton just sent out the final checks through The Dollywood Foundation to many residents who suffered fire damage in the November fires.

As of this writing, this latest wildfire was not under control thanks to high winds in the area, with some saying that winds have reached up to 70 miles per hour in the Smokies. With residents understandably still somewhat spooked from the fires from last year, news reports say that traffic is at a stand still between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

To make the situation worse, more than 11,000 people are without power thanks to downed trees. There is also news that wind damage has occurred to the roof of the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, but that all students were safe.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the area.

30 acre wildfire and growing … These winds are no joke and they've already been through so much.#Gatlinburg #PrayForGatlinburg — Mary Not Contrary (@missmarytn) May 4, 2017

Pray that fires in Gatlinburg will be contained. Fire crews are dealing with 70 mph winds. #PrayForGatlinburg https://t.co/CzSQXwSZ3R — Hearts With Hands (@HeartsWthHands) May 4, 2017

30 acre fire around Gatlinburg causing major problems~

11,000 people without power! Traffic a mess, high winds & people are a little nervous pic.twitter.com/fid9Ba9Aya — Elusive Angel (@afterallmylove) May 4, 2017