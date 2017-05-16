Rare Country

A rising country star gave his new fiancée the shock of her life

Love is in the air for new country band, LANco.

Band member Chandler Baldwin tied the knot with his longtime love Natalie on New Year’s Eve. Lead singer Brandon Lancaster got engaged to his fiancée, Tiffany, this past spring, and now their bandmate Jared Hampton has popped the question to his lady, Autumn Edwards.

Jared broke the news on Instagram with this adorable post showing Autumn’s big reaction when he dropped to one knee.


Judging by the look on her face she was totally expecting it.

We first got wind of how serious these two were with posts like this one earlier in the year.

It's an honor to call you mine. To many more years with each other.

In the caption to that photo, Jared told Autumn, “It’s an honor to call you mine. To many more years with each other.”

As luck would have it, LANco has the perfect wedding song out right now. It’s called “Greatest Love Story,” and you can bet it will be played at these upcoming band weddings.

