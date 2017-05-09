A standout breaks down during this heart-wrenching performance on “The Voice”

The relationship between a father and a child is so important. In fact, many times children end up reflecting back on the old memories they once shared with their dads.

But, for Season 12 “The Voice” contestant Aliyah Moulden, that’s just not the case.



You see Aliyah, 15, never got the chance to form a relationship with her father before he passed away. The Team Blake singer, who is normally known for her sunny personality, tearfully admitted that she “gets lonely” when her older siblings talk about the good times they had with their pops.





So, on Monday May 8, during the Top 10 live show, Aliyah wore her heart on her sleeve when she dedicated her performance of “Jealous” by Labrinth to her late father.

In this clip, Aliyah looks stunning, as she showcases her deep and powerful vocals on the heartbreak ballad. And, it’s clear that the song is deeply personal to her, as she fights back tears while singing. Before ending the song, she completely loses it and breaks down.

Despite the fact that Aliyah couldn’t stop the tears from rolling down her cheeks, her raw and emotional delivery earned her a huge round of applause from the studio audience, as well as from her coach Blake Shelton. In addition to that, host Carson Daly gave her a big hug, while her mother and grandmother wiped away tears of their own in the audience.

“Wow. You have this whole vibe going,” said a touched Gwen Stefani after Aliyah’s performance, “then all of a sudden you pull this song out that we weren’t expecting.”

“I literally could not be more proud of you right now,” Blake, then, proclaimed. “You sang that song to and about your dad, and you got lost in the moment. That’s all anybody can ever expect an artist to do, is get up there and pour their heart out on the stage. You cried and I think we all cried with you.”

We certainly did.