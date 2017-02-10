A superstar duo talks life, love and late nights with this little one

It’s sheer moments before the kick-off of their Obsessed Tour, with the sell-out crowd getting louder and louder from behind the dressing room door at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, Illinois. There are some nerves and some anticipation present on the faces of one of country music’s hottest duos, but mostly, Dan + Shay look content and rested — and for good reason.

They both just got a good night of sleep.

“Shay woke up at one o’clock today,” Dan Smyers laughs of bandmate and new daddy Shay Mooney. “He usually wakes up at like 3 or 4.”





“Actually I woke up at 11 today and didn’t get out of the bunk until 1,” chimes back Shay, seemingly beaming over his new title of daddy to little Asher James with fiancée Hannah Billingsley. “I haven’t been getting much sleep so I was like, this is awesome! I have to say it felt really good. I’m about to facetime so I will get to see Hannah and Asher before we go onstage.”

It’s been a while since Dan + Shay, who just recently celebrated their most recent No. 1 hit with “From the Ground Up,” were on the road playing for their fans. And in that time, life has changed greatly for the duo — both are now engaged and one is now a father who can’t seem but share pics of his new little one on Instagram.

Takin bubs to his first church service today. So thankful for my little family 😍 @hannah.billingsley A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:32am PST

“It was weird for me,” Shay tells Rare Country about boarding that familiar tour bus this time. “Since we have had the baby, I haven’t been away from them at all. It’s a little different, but it’s something we both love and she knows it’s something I have to go and do. I plan to have a good time out here with our fans, but I’m also going to love going back to see Hannah and Asher.”

So all this change – has it changed them?

“It’s like a never-ending series of full circle moments lately,” says Dan. “We can’t thank our fans enough for being with us on this journey.”

“Dan and I will look at each other and be like, we cant believe this is our life,” adds Shay.

And what a life it is.