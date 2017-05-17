A “The Voice” favorite soars into the final four with this haunting performance

Lauren Duski has consistently dazzled coaches each week on “The Voice” with her soft country songs.

And, this week was no different.

RELATED: This angelic singer slays her knockout round with an impassioned Alison Krauss performance

On Monday, May 15, the Michigan singer-songwriter shined with a cover of Shenandoah and Alison Krauss’ “Ghost in This House.”

Lauren, who was dressed in an elegant floor-length gown, began the song while seated on a windowsill stage prop. Billows of smoke covered the stage floor, as she poured her heart and soul into the lonely ballad. Her coach, Blake Shelton was so captivated by her performance that he couldn’t pull his eyes away from it. He even gave Lauren a well-deserved standing ovation.





Following the performance, coach Adam Levine told Lauren that she sounded both “pure” and “genuine.”

Blake acknowledged her ability to take on what he called an “untouchable song.” He said, “What you just did was absolutely monumental.”

RELATED: A top 8 favorite receives high praise after her faithful “The Voice” performance

Lauren’s performance was all part of the stiff competition’s Semifinals. So only four hopefuls out of eight would make it into the Season 12 finale. On Tuesday’s (May 16) results show Lauren found out that she made the cut!

Lauren is now in the running to win the Season 12 crown, along with Team Adam’s Jesse Larson, Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden and Team Alicia’s Chris Blue. “The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.