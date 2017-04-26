A “The Voice” favorite’s chill-inducing country serenade blew Blake Shelton’s mind

15-year-old “The Voice” contestant Brennley Brown has been making heads turn on NBC’s “The Voice” by covering classic country songs that were penned long before her time.

And, during the Monday, April 24 episode of the Top 12 live performance, the young, Team Gwen contender went and did it again.

This time, Brennley pulled out all the stops with a rousing rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s 1970s hit, “Long, Long Time.” In rehearsals, key adviser Shania Twain commended the Apple Valley, California native for her low notes and natural ability to sing live.





For her performance, Brennley appeared onstage in a flowery, white dress and cowgirl boots – a look that seems to fit her to a tee. Putting her mark on the soothing ballad, she captivated audience members and viewers with her incredible vocals and pristine vibrato. Her performance was flawless enough that Shania, Gwen and Alicia Keys gave her a standing ovation.

“Wow, Brennley, the emotion came all the way through,” Shania said. “Your technique was amazing all the way around. I don’t really know what to say. This really is as good as it gets no matter what age you are.”

“That was perfect,” Gwen, who also seemed quite speechless, added, “I don’t really know what I’d do differently. Your dynamics and your intuition to know when to be loud and not loud, it was beautiful.”

As for Brennley’s former coach Blake Shelton, he said, “Somebody like you with a voice like that on a Linda Ronstadt song, it was brilliant. That’s a brilliant move, and every time you get on that stage you do something that blows me away even more.”

We echo those sentiments, and, apparently the rest of America does too, because Brennley has made it into the Top 11. We can’t wait to hear what she does next!