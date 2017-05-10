A “The Voice” front-runner salutes ’90s country with this Wynonna Judd hit

Team Blake front-runner Lauren Duski has been singing slow country ballads all season long on “The Voice.”

But, on Monday, May 7, she switched gears with an energetic performance of Wynonna Judd’s “Tell Me Why,” as part of the Top 10 live show.



RELATED: Looks like Blake Shelton’s fellow “The Voice” coaches have turned against him – including Gwen Stefani

In rehearsals, Lauren received a surprise phone call from Wynonna, who told her, “I want you to sing this song the way you interpret it. I want to walk away from watching you saying, ‘Lauren absolutely made it her own.’”





Turns out that Lauren did, in fact, make it her own.

Inside the musical ring, the season 12 hopeful radiated confidence. So much so that she looked like a star, while standing beneath an array of purple chandeliers. She strummed on her guitar, and leaned into the microphone pleasing audience members with her honeyed vocals. Blake Shelton couldn’t help but dance along and smile during her entire performance. He even gave Lauren a well-deserved standing ovation!

Coach Gwen Stefani, who was first to deliver remarks, gave Lauren nothing but high-praise. She said, “Wow! You are like a living country Barbie doll with a guitar. You’re so beautiful tonight, and that song is so perfect because you just graduated to an up-tempo song. You belted it out tonight. It was perfect for you. I loved it.”

“My gosh,” Blake Shelton added, “Every time you get on the stage you’re accepting the fact that you can do this. I know when you entered into this competition it may surprise people to know that you had confidence issues. I’m here to tell you that you’re the missing piece in country music right now.”

Apparently fans agree with Blake, because Lauren has now advanced into “The Voice” semifinals. She made it into the Top 8 during Tuesday’s eliminations episode. The result left her inspiration Wynonna very relieved.

RELATED: Blake Shelton was floored over this “The Voice” teenager’s Reba McEntire cover

After the results show, Wynonna tweeted out to Lauren. She wrote, “As they announced you my heart raced. I think I caught myself holding my breath at one point during the song. I actually felt nervous!”

As they announced you my heart raced. I think I caught myself holding my breath at one point during the song. I actually felt nervous! https://t.co/gbjthufavy — Wynonna (@Wynonna) May 9, 2017

Fans can keep up with “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.