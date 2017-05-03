A “The Voice” standout’s Joni Mitchell cover takes her into the Top 10

Winter may be months away, but that didn’t stop one singer from spotlighting Christmas on NBC’s “The Voice” during her Top 11 live performance on Monday, May 1.

15-year-old Brennley Brown, who is the youngest contestant in this season’s competition, channeled Joni Mitchell’s 1970s emotional classic, “River.”

In her performance, Brennley donned a floor-length metallic gown. She stood on a circular stage prop and took her time perfecting each note. Aside from flaunting her southern twang on the tune, the Team Gwen standout was also accompanied by a violinist, a steel guitar player and a trio of harmony singers.





Needless to say, she turned the seasonal favorite into a poignant country ballad.

“I think that you turned the song into a country song in a way, which was beautiful,” coach Adam Levine noted after Brennley’s performance, “but you also stayed reverent to the original. It was kind of a refreshing originality that I love to see from you.”

“I don’t even know how to get all of my thoughts together right now,” added a shocked and happy Gwen Stefani. “I literally almost got my phone out to start filming you when you started singing, because I’m so excited about you.”

And, it turns out Christmas came more than six months early for Brennley, as she has now moved into the Top 10! The Top 10 singers were announced on Tuesday, May 2, during the intense eliminations round, where fans voted for their favorite singers to keep them safe.

With Brennley’s amazing pipes we’d be surprised if she didn’t, at least, make it to the finals. Of course, we will just have to wait and see.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.