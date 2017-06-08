A trio of country men just paid a worthy musical tribute to Gregg Allman

On May 28, Jason Aldean headed to his social media channels to pay an emotional tribute to the one and only Gregg Allman, who passed away at the age of 69.

“This one hurts a lot,” Jason wrote on Instagram. “This was one of my heroes. He made it seem possible for a kid to come out of Macon, Georgia, make a name for himself and make it in this business. He was such an inspiration to so many of us that tried so hard to imitate him but could just never quite do it the same. Thanks for the music and thanks for making me believe I could achieve my music dreams too.”





And on June 7, Jason was able to take that tribute to a whole new level.

Performing alongside fellow country stars such as Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, Jason rocked the beginning of the “2017 CMT Music Awards” with a worthy nod to Gregg’s modern Southern music with his legendary hit “Midnight Rider.”

“Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,” said CMT President Brian Philips. “Over the weekend of his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards. This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.”

And we have a feeling, somewhere, Gregg was rocking out right along with them.