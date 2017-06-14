A true country outlaw has no love for today’s male country stars

Steve Earle hit the Nashville scene in the mid-’80s with his album, “Guitar Town,” which is still regarded as one of the most important debut albums ever released in country music.

Though Steve’s influence casts a long shadow in country music history, he quickly found the format too restrictive. That’s especially true since Steve has no interest in mincing his words when he’s asked for an opinion.

On his new album, “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw,” Steve teams up with fellow Texan Miranda Lambert for the duet “This Is How It Ends.” While he’s got some love for the female acts in country music, Steve has some harsh words for the men in the format.





He tells “The Guardian,” “The best stuff coming out of Nashville is all by women except for Chris Stapleton. He’s great.”

In Steve’s opinion, the male stars aren’t really singing country music at all.

He says, “The guys just wanna sing about getting fucked up. They’re just doing hip-hop for people who are afraid of black people. I like the new Kendrick Lamar record, so I’ll just listen to that.”

Steve’s new album is out Friday, June 16.