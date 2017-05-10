A very familiar face is reportedly returning to judge “American Idol”

With so many great country stars coming off of the “American Idol” stage, it’s exciting to hear that the show will return on a new network. After Fox cancelled the hit reality show in 2016, it’s just been announced that ABC will reinstate the program and, according to TMZ, they’re looking at Kelly Clarkson as a possible judge.

This would mark a full-circle moment for the talented Texan, who has been a country music favorite since she and pal Reba McEntire nailed their duet of “Because of You.” Now a Nashville resident who is married to Reba’s stepson, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly has become even more immersed in the country music community. There’s also a rumor her next album release will be a country project. Bring it on, Kelly!





RELATED: These photos of Kelly Clarkson’s baby boy are bound to melt your heart

TMZ says that they have learned that not only is Kelly interested in returning to “Idol” as a judge, but she is also clearing her schedule to be available for auditions. They also report that instead of bouncing from city to city for auditions, that all of the preliminary try-outs will be held at Disney World and possibly Disneyland.

The reality is, Kelly is already familiar with sitting behind the “Idol” judge’s table. During her own audition, the pretty brunette sat down next to Paul Abdul to critique Randy Jackson’s faux try-out.

RELATED: The worst auditions on “American Idol” are so painful to watch, yet we can’t look away

No official announcements regarding additional judges, the show’s host, audition dates or air dates have been made yet, but the plot is certainly thickening. And, so far, no mention has been made of Keith Urban’s return to the show, but dang it, we loved him on there.

Stay tuned for Rare Country for more details.