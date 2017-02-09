A woman very close to Jason Aldean’s heart takes on an exciting new role

Jason Aldean isn’t the only famous person in his family anymore.

His sister, Kasi Williams Morstad, just landed a really fun gig as the cover girl on a new murder-mystery book. It’s called “Nashville: Music & Murder,” and Kasi is on the cover taking on the role of the book’s leading lady, fictional country superstar Maci Willis.

Pretty cool my lil sis @kasirosa on the cover of this new book written by my buddy Tom Carter. Pick it up at authortomcarter.com and amazon.com #nashvillemusicandmurder A photo posted by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Jason posted a photo of the book cover on Instagram with the caption, “Pretty cool my lil sis @kasirosa on the cover of this new book written by my buddy Tom Carter.”





That’s her wearing a $6,000 evening gown on the cover with a microphone in one hand and a bloody knife in the other.

The book’s author, Tom Carter, is the man who has co-written bestselling books with everyone from Reba McEntire and Glen Campbell to LeAnn Rimes and Britney Spears. All of that experience spending time with music’s superstars was vital to writing this book, but he wanted the book to be entertaining, too.

“I wrote this book with writing a page-turner in mind,” Tom tells Rare Country. “I wanted this book to be a book that would prompt the reader to not want to put it down. I hope I’ve done that.”

When it came time to find someone who fit the bill to portray the main character, Maci Willis, on the cover, Tom and his team went on a search in Nashville to find the right woman.

Says Tom, “We were looking for a model who fits the description of Macy Willis. Lo and behold, that model was Kasi Williams Morstad, who is Jason Aldean’s sister. She’s a fox, too!”

Family date night 💖👫👫👫💖 📸: @jimmy_w_cannon A photo posted by Kasi Williams Morstad (@kasirosa) on Oct 12, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT

“Nashville: Music & Murder” is now on sale through Amazon.