A young country star mourns the loss of the one who gave him this lasting legacy

There’s something noticeably different about young country star Drew Baldridge. Beyond his infectious smile, zany sense of humor, high-octane performances and effortless country vocals, Drew has a light within that grows bright and more obvious the more you’re around him.

It’s his faith. And, sadly, Drew is now laying to rest the person who helped him find that light and stand on his faith—his grandmother.

In one of the sweetest Instagram posts we’ve ever seen, the “Dance With Ya” singer shared the news of the passing of his family’s beloved matriarch. He writes, “Heaven just gained an amazing angel. She’s now experiencing everything we dream of knowing one day.”





Drew credits his grandmother with instilling in him “the legacy of what it means to be a great Christian man.” And like most devout Christians, the country singer rejoices in his grandmother’s final reward and even finds some joy in it. He writes, “Enjoy heaven until I get to enjoy it with you. I’m sure your mansion will always be super clean and the furniture will need to be arranged every couple of days.”

Most country stars can relate to growing up singing in their local churches, but Drew took it a step further and included a performance of the gospel great “It Is Well With My Soul,” featuring brothers Mike and Doug, on his debut full-length album, “Dirt On Us.”

The song of peace during troubling times seems a fitting tribute for Drew’s sweet grandmother. Rare Country sends our prayers to Drew’s family.