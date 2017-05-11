A young fashionista couldn’t fight back tears when she met this country star

We get it, it can be overwhelming to meet a celebrity who you love. Sometimes those nerves give way to giggles, but in Sydney Keiser’s case, it turned into tears just seconds before she was to meet country star Lauren Alaina at the Grand Ole Opry.

Sydney, aka “Mayhem,” is actually a celebrity in her own right. Known on social media for her “Fashion by Mayhem” site, the 7-year-old has made a name for herself making paper versions of red carpet designs. Sydney has taped, glued and stapled looks worn by actresses and musicians, including country stars like Cassadee Pope:





We both super duper LOVED Cassadee Pope's dress last night for the #CMAawards. And Mayhem also super duper loved her "colored on bracelet" 😉 #fashionbymayhem A post shared by Angie Keiser (@2sisters_angie) on Nov 6, 2014 at 7:36am PST

…and pop icons like Taylor Swift.

🎶 I knew you were trouble when you asked to google image search Taylor Swift dresses … Shame on me now… #fashionbymayhem Blame/credit to @lunaticatlarge for serenading Mayhem with a little TS yesterday 😉 A post shared by Angie Keiser (@2sisters_angie) on Dec 13, 2013 at 9:12am PST

However, when the typically sassy young lady was about to meet Lauren Alaina at the Grand Ole Opry recently, she couldn’t hold back her emotions. Her mother, Angie, shared a photo on Instagram explaining what happened. “About 15 seconds before Lauren walked into the room, Mayhem all of the sudden felt so overwhelmed by meeting her, that she broke down sobbing,” she wrote. “Lauren came in, took Mayhem by the hand, walked her to the mirror and wiped away her tears.”

After sweet Sydney had collected herself, she and Lauren had a little girl talk for the Opry’s Facebook Live. And if you think the tiny designer is precious, wait until you see her new country star bestie.