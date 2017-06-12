Alan Jackson mourns the loss of a beloved member of the family

There are moments that can take your breath away, even when you are a big-time country music star. And when that moment involves your pet, it can emotionally devastate just about anyone, including Alan Jackson.

In a Facebook post on June 9, Alan shared the message with his fans that the family dog had passed away. “We lost our beloved Westie Opie today,” Alan wrote. “He gave us 15 1/2 years of joy and unconditional love. We know you’re chasin’ birds & squirrels with Buddy and Goldie now! RIP Opie Taylor Jackson.”





It’s been a rough year for Alan and his family, as Alan’s mother, Ruth Jackson, passed away Jan. 7 at her home in Newnan, Georgia at the age of 86. Mama Ruth was long known as an undying inspiration for Alan personally and for much of the music his fans have long loved. However, despite some of these personal setbacks, Alan remains a vital piece of the country music landscape professionally, as he heads out on the road June 23-24 and for a good chunk of August with dates in Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Our hearts, prayers and well wishes are with Alan and his family at this sad time.