Alan Jackson’s 9/11 tearjerker is remembered as a song that defined history

We all have songs that stir up memories or remind us of milestones in our lives, from falling in love to falling out; from the best night ever with your pals to heartbreaking moments of sorrow. And certainly country music fans have entire soundtracks to their lives.

CNN has launched an eight-part series, “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History,” focusing on a different event in history, an iconic moment, and the music that helped define it. It isn’t surprising at all that one of the country songs singled out to help heal a broken nation after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 is Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”





But we were a little surprised to learn that professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had country music on the playlist to define a stage in his life.

On “Soundtracks,” The Rock explains that while he was wrestling, he didn’t have a tour bus, so long hours were spent in the car driving himself from meet to meet. “In the world of wrestling, much like these musicians, our life is on the road and we live on the road,” he explains. “The soundtrack for my life for years became really traditional country music. It all becomes very traditional, it all becomes very truthful, heartfelt, it was that. And often times you fall prey to being on the road and what I mean by that is for me, there was a loneliness to being on the road, like a lot of musicians go through and sing about.”

Dwayne is an executive producer on “Soundtracks” which airs Thursday nights on CNN. We can’t wait to hear what else he was listening to.