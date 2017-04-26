Amy Earnhardt’s emotional response to hubby Dale Jr.’s retirement announcement is melting hearts

As fans woke up to the shocking announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season, his wife Amy had known about his intentions weeks before. So as she watched her husband tell the world at the April 25 press conference, she couldn’t hold back her emotion.

“He is always so eloquent in explaining how he feels,” she wrote in an April 25 tweet. “This is one of the many reasons I love you.”





The tweet referred to the heartfelt message Dale Jr. shared about her during the press conference. “Most of you have been around long enough to know what I was like before I met Amy,” he said. “Not a day goes by when someone doesn’t remind me of the incredible and positive impact she has had on me. Through thick and thin, Amy’s support and encouragement has been constant.”

Dale Jr. went on to talk to one of the couple’s most challenging times thus far when he was recuperating from a concussion last year. “She went through it, too,” he said. “The only difference is that she didn’t have to but she did. There were no days off or hours off or minutes off. It was just Amy and me. Without her help in those days of recovery, I wouldn’t have been able to return to the track this season.”