An “American Idol” country favorite is officially off the market

Josh Gracin, known best as a finalist on Season 2 of “American Idol,” is officially off the market. The country music singer has wed his gorgeous fiancée, PR coordinator Katie Weir.

The happy couple kept quiet about their wedding ceremony and actually tied the knot on May 6, according to People magazine.

Josh and Katie exchanged vows inside a beautiful venue called Green Door Gourmet in Nashville.





“It’s a great venue that had both the rustic look that I like, and the more contemporary vibe that Katie likes,” Josh, 36, gushed about the pair’s special day. “She wanted a fine art-style wedding so we decorated the barn with a chandelier, silver decor, white flowers and white linens.”

Wedding guests got to devour a delicious four-tier cake during the reception, which you can see in the Instagram shot below.

The decadent dessert was one-half chocolate mousse buttercream and salted caramel and one-half traditional almond wedding cake.

Upon meeting Katie, Josh was, without a doubt, certain that they were meant to be. In fact, they hit it off immediately. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons,” Josh explained. “How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”

Love feels amazing because of @katiegracin ❤️! Now only if Love could chisel my chest muscles out a little more ⛏..🏋🏼‍♀️… 💪🏼.. #dadbodproblems #love #honeymoon #sun #mexico A post shared by Josh Gracin (@joshgracin) on May 12, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The two first met while Katie, now 26, was working at the trendy Nashville hot spot/bar Tin Roof. They began dating in January of 2015 and announced their engagement later that year.

Josh is father to daughters Briana, Gabriella and Isabella, as well as a son Landon, from a previous marriage. We are so excited for Josh and Katie’s new step in life.

Congratulations you two!