Ashton Kutcher pokes fun at Blake Shelton during CMT Music Awards

Is “Blake Shelton” hard to translate into other languages? According to actor Ashton Kutcher, it is. In a jokey bit during the June 7 “2017 CMT Music Awards” about how country’s borders are expanding, Ashton said, “The music has gone universal, but there’s some little things that don’t exactly translate. For example, in Korea, Blake Shelton is known as ‘boot man with prison tattoos who turns around in chair.’”

Yeah, we groaned, too!

The joke came just after Blake performed his hit “Every Time I Hear That Song” with his band. Clad in jeans, a black dress shirt and a gray sport coat with slicked back hair, Blake strummed his guitar and gave a straightforward but vocally powerful rendition of his single about how a song can conjure up a romantic memory.





Blake’s performance, which you can watch here, was introduced by his protégée, “Love Triangle” singer RaeLynn, and actor Josh Henderson

Blake was nominated for Male Video of the Year for “Came Here To Forget,” but lost the trophy to Keith Urban, who won for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”