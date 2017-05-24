Bake Shelton reveals why he doesn’t want Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” together

Blake Shelton has coached alongside many different celebrities on “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Now that Season 12 has come to a close, he has to bid farewell to girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow judge Alicia Keys.

RELATED: Blake Shelton remains one of country music’s most influential powerhouses

Turns out that the words “goodbye” and “farewell” have no use in the country crooner’s vocabulary, as he is confident both Gwen and Alicia will return to the show in due time.

“I’ve looked ahead,” Blake told “Entertainment Tonight’s” Denny Directo, while appearing alongside Alicia. “This is like those ‘Harry Potter’ movies. Those characters that you think are gone, then they come back. Alicia… I’ve already looked ahead on the script, and they have her coming back.”





“Gwen is coming back. We love Gwen. Hopefully Gwen can replace [Blake],” coach Alicia, then, quipped.

We hope Blake and Alicia are really being honest about the future casting for “The Voice,” because we’d love to see the “Fallin’” singer and Gwen back in their red chairs! In the meantime, we are looking ahead to the next seasons, which are sure to be amazing with the debut of new coaches Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.

Turns out that Blake, who has worked alongside veteran coach Adam Levine, as well as former coaches Miley Cyrus, Usher and Christina Aguilera just to name a few, has already formed some opinions on his incoming co-stars.

“Well, I can tell you that I used to think Miley Cyrus would be the person that talks the most, ever in the history of this show,” he confessed. “Now that they brought in Kelly Clarkson… oh, my God. Thank God they are at least on different seasons because my ears would fall off my head. There would be no oxygen left in the room. Neither one of them can stop talking.”

He also has no intention of helping Kelly and Jennifer with their coaching strategies either.

RELATED: Blake Shelton collaborates with a “The Voice” favorite for an electric performance

“I could give a crap about helping them,” he joked. “I don’t have any advice. I’m not helping them. I don’t want them to succeed. That’s not what they pay me to do.”

So far, Blake has won five “The Voice” seasons, which makes him the reigning coach with the most wins. But, on the flip side, Alicia’s mentee Chris Blue took the Season 12 crown, so perhaps Blake’s luck is changing. Team Blake’s Lauren Duski earned second place.