Bentley previously owned by George Strait up for sale

Michael Loccisano
A Bentley convertible previously owned by country music legend George Strait is for sale.

According to the AutoTrader ad, the 2012 Bentley Continental GTC has less than 13,000 miles and is in excellent condition.

The asking price of $159,000 includes the vehicle and a car manual signed by George.

Though it’s a nice car, there’s no guarantee that it will get you to “Amarillo by Morning.”

