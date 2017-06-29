Bentley previously owned by George Strait up for sale

A Bentley convertible previously owned by country music legend George Strait is for sale.

According to the AutoTrader ad, the 2012 Bentley Continental GTC has less than 13,000 miles and is in excellent condition.

Country legend George Strait's Bentley up for sale in San Antonio https://t.co/0AgMLHhhz1 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/2ahp1zGK0V — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 28, 2017

The asking price of $159,000 includes the vehicle and a car manual signed by George.

Though it’s a nice car, there’s no guarantee that it will get you to “Amarillo by Morning.”