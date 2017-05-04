Billy Ray Cyrus’ new “Achy Breaky Heart” video is puzzling just about everyone

Brace yourself – 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Billy Ray Cyrus’ legendary hit “Achy Breaky Heart.” And in true Billy Ray fashion, he is celebrating the only way he knows how — by getting everyone’s attention.

On May 2, the country superstar released a video showcasing a new version of “Achy Breaky Heart” that pairs him with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the Swampers. According to a Rolling Stone Country interview, this is the first of a number of planned remakes of the song, which may also include EDM and Spanglish versions.





“It’s an EDM funk version, because why not?” Billy Ray says. “If we’re going to throw it against the wall, let’s throw it against the wall.”

Oh – and there is one more big change in the works.

“After Aug. 25, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he tells Rolling Stone Country. “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”