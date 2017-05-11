Billy Ray Cyrus opens up about daughter Miley’s newfound sobriety

Fans are seeing Miley Cyrus in a whole new light ahead of her May 11 “Malibu” release.

The 24-year-old superstar recently appeared in a Billboard Magazine spread that showcased her sporting a more refined look in comparison to the controversial outfits she’s worn in the past.

"It's supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would've believed you if 3 years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song…" #Malibu May 11th 🌊☀️🌾 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 5, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

While her country superstar father Billy Ray Cyrus seems thrilled about his daughter’s decision to adopt a conservative sense of style, her happiness is what matters most.





“You know what I like about the way she looks [now?] Happy,” Billy Ray, 55, gushed while speaking to “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell. “A month or two [ago] she sent me a picture and I said, ‘You look so happy.’ I’m here [as her dad], and she’s beaming with happiness. That means more to me than anything. That’s what I want Miley to look like — happy.”

Not only has the engaged “Wrecking Ball” singer chosen to clean up her image, but she has also made a firm decision to go completely sober due to the fact that she wants to be “clear” and “sharp.”

“I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life,” Billy Ray said, “I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty.”

“I think she just found…she’s firing on all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game,” he added, “Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what’s most important. Whatever is going on, it’s working for her.”

Miley’s “Malibu” single, which is dedicated to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, is the first taste of what fans can expect to hear from her as-yet-untitled album, due out later this year.

“I’m so excited about this album. Miley really leaned into her roots,” Billy Ray said, “I hear influences from The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Waylon [Jennings] and obviously Dolly [Parton.]”

We’re excited, too!