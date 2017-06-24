Billy Ray Cyrus takes us through a virtual scrapbook in this sweet video

It seems like everyone in Billy Ray Cyrus’ family is launching a successful career in the entertainment industry in some form or fashion. Singing, acting, modeling, designing — it’s crazy cool how much creative talent has converged in one family!

But there was a time when Billy Ray was the only entertainer in the Cyrus clan, and those now beautiful and talented adults were just cuddly little babies, and the apple of their daddy’s eye.

RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus talks the possibility of Miley Cyrus settling down in the South

The country star has released a new music video for the song “Hey Daddy” and in it, he shares the spotlight with his talented wife and offspring. Only they weren’t quite at the level of success they’re at now. In fact, with the exception of wife, Tish, they’re mostly in diapers. And Daddy? He’s got a mullet.





The song, “Hey Daddy,” is actually from Billy Ray’s 2006 album, “Wanna Be Your Joe,” but it appears the music video is brand new, and made up of home movies from the family’s collection. Additional clips also show the singer-songwriter as a young boy with his own parents and siblings.

RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus opens up about daughter Miley’s newfound sobriety

Miley Cyrus also shared a clip of the video on her Instagram page and pointed out that she wasn’t even a year old in much of the footage. “Watchin’ my daddy and not even 1-year-old and sitting here watching him now … He always told me time flies … I didn’t really understand until now … he wasn’t kidding.”