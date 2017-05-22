Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got their PDA on at the Billboard Music Awards

Country music singer Blake Shelton and his famous girlfriend Gwen Stefani only have eyes for each other!

The couple of one year accompanied each other to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21, where Blake took home the trophy for Top Country Artist.

Prior to collecting his award at the T-Mobile Arena, Blake turned toward his ladylove and planted a big ole kiss on her lips. You can see the adorable moment in the Instagram shot below.





Blake and Gwen absolutely stunned in swanky apparel while cuddling and holding hands in the front row at the star-studded event. Blake donned a grey suit jacket with fancy, brown cowboy boots. As for Gwen, she wore a gold-colored dress with a plunging neckline and fishnets. But boy, their passionate smooch was what stole the show!

After flaunting their public display of affection, Blake got up to deliver his acceptance speech, where he took a moment to proudly gush over Gwen.

“Wow! That was pretty cool. I had a good feeling,” he told the crowd, as he held his trophy. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway, because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about it.”

Aside from giving Gwen the sweetest shout-out, Blake thanked his fans for their support. He said, “I know this award is based on facts and industry things […] sales and streaming and radio airplay and all that stuff, but I think that all kind of comes down to a fan-voted award if you think about it. If it weren’t for the fans, we wouldn’t have the sales and the ticket sales and airplay. So thank you, fans, first and foremost.”

Blake then shared his gratitude for country radio and Warner Bros. Records, saying, “I love y’all so much. This is incredible.”

Gwen, who gleefully watched her beau accept his prize, shared her excitement for her champion after the show. “Just hanging out w this winner @blakeshelton @billboards2017 #topcountryartist #proud #deserving #myfavorite gx,” she cutely wrote on Instagram.

Now that’s the definition of a picture-perfect couple y’all!