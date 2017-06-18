Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani show off their summer love on this romantic date

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship has seemingly been smooth sailing since they began dating in November of 2015.

Perhaps their secret for keeping their love alive has to do with making so many magical memories together.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani shared some romantic footage of her and Blake Shelton that has everyone talking

On June 17, the two spent the afternoon boating out on the water. Gwen posted a picture of the couple’s special day-date on Twitter. The 47-year-old “Make Me Like You” singer wrote, “#SummerLove gx #theguybehindme.”





In the shot above, Gwen looks delighted to be in the company of her beau. She shows off her smile, as Blake steers the boat like a true captain, sporting a Hawaiian-style shirt.

It’s obvious that Gwen was beyond thrilled to be with Blake, because she posted, yet another photo of the couple’s romantic outing.

#godisgood 🙏🏻 👀👂🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

“#godisgood,” she captioned on Instagram, alongside a picture of her cowboy pointing out the beautiful horizon and sunset.

RELATED: Blake Shelton remains one of country music’s most influential powerhouses

The cute couple’s fun boat ride came one day ahead of Blake’s 41st birthday. So, we can only expect to see more endearing moments from these two lovebirds in the next few days.

Happy birthday, Blake!