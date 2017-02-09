Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s pre-Valentine’s Day kissing session is giving us all the feels

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can’t take their eyes off of each other – or their lips for that matter!

The cute couple of one year enjoyed some time together at Big Bear Lake, California over the weekend of Feb. 3. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” their mini-vacation was a family affair that included Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — as well as her brother and his wife.

But, the extra company didn’t stop the lovebirds from packing on the PDA. In fact, Blake and Gwen shared a steamy kiss that could make anybody’s heart melt! One onlooker, who got close enough to take a picture of the stars, posted their romantic moment on Instagram.

As you can see in the shot above, Blake pulls Gwen close to him, as the two share one sexy smooch! The No Doubt frontwoman appeared all bundled up in a printed puffy ski jacket, while Blake donned a camouflage coat and a ball cap decorated with a fishhook.

We can only assume that Shefani is taking advantage of the time they have together before they begin competing against each other as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The two will soon take up their red chairs alongside fellow judges Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. Season 12 of “The Voice” premieres on Feb. 27 on NBC.