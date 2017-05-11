Blake Shelton announces a new coach for season 14 of “The Voice”

Hot on the heels of the announcement that “American Idol” would be returning on ABC, and right after the rumor mill began speculating that Kelly Clarkson might sign on as a judge for the hit reality show, we have confirmation that Kelly will be joining one singing competition. It turns out, Kelly is actually joining the panel of mentors for season 14 of “The Voice.”

Kelly’s buddy, Blake Shelton, hosted a Facebook Live on May 11 to share the big news. “I got a big announcement to make today,” he said. “I’m nervous about it and I’m excited about it and all the things you can imagine when you’re going to make a big announcement, and this is a big announcement.”





The country star then went on to explain, “Yesterday we found out that Jennifer Hudson is going to be the fourth coach for this fall on ‘The Voice,’ which will be season 13. And we also know that Miley Cyrus will be a coach this fall, season 13, along with Adam and me. So, this fall it will be Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, me and the moron, Adam. But, because we never want a day to go by around her without having a big announcement for everybody, I thought I would get on Facebook Live and tell y’all some more big news.”

He paused to allow for a plane to fly over, then he continued, “We found out some big news today and decided why not share it with America,” he said. “This person is a very near and dear friend of mine. This person is somebody that I consider to be family.”

After heaping on the praise, Blake finally broke the big news, “Ladies and gentlemen, meet one of the coaches for season 14 next spring of ‘The Voice,’ here they are…” And with that, Kelly appeared in the picture-in-picture screen.

After her hilarious intro, Kelly laughed, proclaiming, “I’m finally not knocked up and I can join your show.” He responded, “I know! Could you not get pregnant every five minutes, please?” She closed her remarks saying, “I can’t wait to beat you.”

This is an interesting twist considering Kelly was the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol,” but having the “Piece By Piece” singer on with Blake should promise for a lively season. Kelly’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is actually Blake’s manager, so the two have a lot of history together.

Now, remember, Kelly doesn’t start until next spring, season 14 of “The Voice.” Stay tuned!