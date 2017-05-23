Blake Shelton collaborates with a “The Voice” favorite for an electric performance

Final four “The Voice” contestant Aliyah Moulden performed with her coach Blake Shelton on Monday May 22 as part of the Season 12 finale.

The two collaborated on a spectacular version of David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s No. 1 hit, “Dancing In The Street.” The famous song was also previously recorded by acts such as Martha and the Vandellas and The Mamas & the Papas.

Prior to their performance, Blake playfully said, “When I think of Aliyah walking down the road, I can’t picture her doing it without dancing in the street.”





Once Blake and Aliyah took the stage, they looked like they were having a blast! A big horn section and background singers accompanied the two on the vibrant and colorful stage set. Aliyah, who sported a braided hairstyle and a fiery red dress, leaned into the microphone to flaunt her powerful vocals on the first verse. Meanwhile, Blake energetically clapped along to the beat, before adding his signature twang on the second verse.

Midway through the tune, the two made their way toward the roaring studio audience, who couldn’t get enough of their performance.

Aside form duetting with Blake, Aliyah also opened up the show with an original song called, “Never Be Lonely.” She is also set to deliver another performance before the winner is named in the competition. Aliyah joins fellow Team Blake’s Lauren Duski in the running for a “The Voice” victory along with, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue and Team Adam’s Jesse Larson.

Blake is the only coach with two singers left in the competition. He is also the coach with the most wins – five to be exact. So, if one of his mentees makes it all the way to the end, he will remain the reigning coach in Season 13. The winner of “The Voice” will be announced on Tuesday, May 23 on NBC.