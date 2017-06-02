Blake Shelton continues to play a big part in this “The Voice” alum’s career

As RaeLynn travelled through the Chicago area on her recent “RaVe Tour,” it was pretty evident that she had a secret.

“We are about to shoot a new video for a new single,” she told Rare Country. “I can’t tell you what the song is but it’s off of ‘WildHorse,’ and it’s definitely a fan favorite. I didn’t actually see it coming as the new single when we did the record, but we did know that it was a great song and it was always Blake [Shelton]’s favorite, so I’m really pumped about it.”

Since that interview, the secret has come out, as RaeLynn shared on her socials on May 31 that her next single will be “Lonely Call.” She tweeted, “Ok @blakeshelton, you won. ‘Lonely Call’ is officially my new single. I’m so excited about this one.”

Ok @blakeshelton you won. #LonelyCall is OFFICIALLY my new single!! I'm so excited about this one. 😭💜🦄 pic.twitter.com/w24c1Dg9kL — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) June 1, 2017

RaeLynn and Blake have stayed connected since her breakthrough on NBC’s hit show, “The Voice.”

“Damn!” Blake went on to tweet on June 2. “I love it when I’m right!”

Damn!! I love it when I'm right! https://t.co/ng1VNnYXLY — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 2, 2017

Much like nearly all of her country music counterparts, RaeLynn will have her hands full in the next week or so as she gears up for Nashville’s CMA Fest. She has several appearances planned with performances at Ascend Amphitheater, the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage and the HGTV Lodge.