Blake Shelton dishes on sweet and sticky plans for Gwen Stefani this Mother’s Day

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been in a relationship for over a year now. So, naturally, the country music singer has gotten close to his girlfriend’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

He’s also witnessed first-hand how Gwen handles her admirable role as a mother.

RELATED: Blake Shelton posts a NSFW message to Adam Levine

As Mother’s Day 2017 is here, Blake will tell you that he hasn’t put together an exact plan on how he’ll woo his ladylove, just yet. However, he does have an idea that is sure to make Gwen smile – one that involves the kitchen.





“Gosh, I didn’t even think about that. I guess I better,” Blake told “Extra” of the holiday, while standing alongside “The Voice” co-star Alicia Keys. “I’ll make her some pancakes and spell out ‘Mom’ or something like that. That would be cool.”

“That’s cute!” Alicia interjected.

Alicia also suggested having Gwen’s kids help with the pancakes. “Then you could do something like hide a diamond necklace underneath the pancakes,” she added.

Alicia’s idea does sound over-the-top, but Blake’s pretty confident that his culinary skills alone would make Gwen swoon.

RELATED: Blake Shelton tweeted quite the message to Luke Bryan

“I mean, pancakes are pretty — that’s enough,” he said with a smile.

Oh, Blake, don’t you know that diamonds are a girl’s best friend? But, we do bet your pancakes will be delicious!