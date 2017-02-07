Blake Shelton gets downright mysterious in his brand-new music video

Blake Shelton’s new video for “Every Time I Hear That Song” leaves us with more questions than answers.

And that’s the beauty of music and music videos, right?

As country fans delved into every frame of Blake’s new video, which was released in its entirety on Feb. 7 in a VEVO exclusive that you can watch here, many couldn’t help but wonder whom he is referring to? Who is the blonde in the video supposed to represent? What is the fight in the car all about? Why does Blake spend most of the video in the pouring rain, while his leading lady struts around him? And what the heck does the necklace symbolize?





While the video gives fans a lot to think about, country fans are sure to enjoy the infectious song, which will serve as Blake’s next single to follow up his most recent No. 1 single, “A Guy with A Girl,” off of his current album, “If I’m Honest.”

“Thank you for checking out the premiere of my new video for ‘Every Time I Hear That Song,'” Blake said in a note featured within the VEVO premiere of the video. “It was a lot of fun to make, and I’m really excited to finally get to share it with you!

The song is sure to become a favorite, as Blake heads out on his Doing It To Country Songs Tour in Bakersfield, California on Feb. 16 with fellow “The Voice” favorites RaeLynn and Sundance Head. And will the video serve as the perfect backdrop to Blake’s performance?

We will just have to wait and see.