Blake Shelton is dreaming up some crazy plans with his NASCAR buddy

Blake Shelton recently played a show at the Daytona International Superspeedway in Florida, so it’s only natural the conversation turned to one of his favorite sports, NASCAR.

In an interview with radio station WKRO 93.1 FM, Blake explained how his love for NASCAR started with his late father.

Blake says, “I’ve always tried to be as involved in NASCAR as I can just because it was always my dad’s favorite sport. So, I grew up watching it. I love it, too.”





Blake has also become friends with a few NASCAR drivers, including notorious funny man Clint Bowyer.

“I think he’s an idiot myself,” Blake says with a laugh. “No, he’s so funny. I’m glad to see him back in a good car with a good team doing good again. I love the sport.”

When asked if he would ever appear in a movie with Clint, Blake suggested they remake an early ’80s racing classic. He says, “Remember, ‘Stroker Ace’ with Burt Reynolds? He’d be good in that, and maybe I’d be a good Gomer Pyle. Gomer was in that — Jim Nabors.”

Now, that’s a movie we’d line up to see. You can check out a clip of Blake’s Dayton performance here.