Blake Shelton just took Gwen Stefani and her sons on the coolest day date

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be busy coaching their teams on “The Voice,” but that doesn’t mean they don’t have time to nurture their budding relationship.

In fact, on Friday, May 5, the cute couple did just that.

While they didn’t go all out for Cinco de Mayo, they did spend the day together at Iceland Ice Skating Center in Van Nuys, California. According to Just Jared, Gwen’s two youngest kids — Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — were also in tow.





On May 6, one Shefani fan shared photos of the lovebirds’ ice rink outing on Instagram. And, by the looks of it, the couple couldn’t be any more picture-perfect.

The shot above shows the superstar couple walking along the sidewalk with Gwen’s middle child Zuma. Gwen looks cool and comfortable with her hair down and natural makeup on. She rocks a pair of checkered vans, with a loose fitting white T-shirt and jeans. As for her cowboy boyfriend, he dons his signature ball cap and a button down shirt. He also totes around a bag, which is presumably chock-full of skating gear.

Gwen and Blake, who met on the set of “The Voice,” have been dating for more than a year now. And, their relationship continues to grow stronger.

Fans may recall that they grew close on the reality competition show after splitting from their respective exes. In July of 2015, Blake called it quits with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Then, Gwen parted ways with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale a few short months later. And, in November of 2015, the “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” singers made their relationship official to the public.

We just love seeing them enjoy fun and casual moments like these.