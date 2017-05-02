Blake Shelton opens up about girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s recent medical scare

When Gwen Stefani ruptured her eardrum less than two weeks ago, naturally, her beau Blake Shelton was concerned. So, it’s no surprise that he’s providing her with some TLC.

The No Doubt frontwoman was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on April 25 after sustaining an injury to her ear during a flight.

Thankfully, she is recovering and is now doing much better. While speaking to “Entertainment Tonight’s” Sophie Schillaci, Blake said, “She’s getting better. Something like that is just slow, when you pop…blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But, she says she can hear now.”





“I think [it was] the cabin pressure in her airplane,” he continued. “She had a head cold and then once they got up to a certain altitude they say not to fly if you had a head cold, but we all do, but that’s the thing that I guess could happen.”

Gwen was headed to Las Vegas from Los Angels on the day of her travels, as she was scheduled to appear at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala. But, she was forced to cancel her appearance due to doctor orders. Now, it appears that she is capable of getting back to performing.

“She’ll be all right. She’s singing tomorrow [on ‘The Voice’],” Blake said. “She’s doing good. She’s tough.”

On Sunday, April 3, Gwen was in such good spirits that she documented her afternoon on Snapchat. She revealed that she was celebrating her sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — and her niece Stella’s first communion. See the Snapchat videos below.

We’re glad to see that Gwen is making a swift recovery! Be sure to catch Gwen and her beau Blake on “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.