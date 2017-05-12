Blake Shelton posts a NSFW message to Adam Levine

Do they love each other or do they hate each other? Sometimes it’s hard to tell what the actual relationship is between “The Voice” coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, but we think they’re actually great pals. We think.

It’s hard to tell when Blake posts pictures on his Instagram page like the one he shared on May 11.

With Adam in the background, seated in his coach’s chair and busy on his phone, Blake snapped a photo of his left hand gesturing to his…friend…with the ole one-finger salute. He captions it simply, “So excited about Monday’s episode of @nbcthevoice!!”





It doesn’t appear that Blake was provoked, although we don’t have enough details to know. Considering the country star’s comment, though, and the fact that May 15 starts the super important semi-finals on “The Voice,” his finger may have been drawing a line in the sand between the coaches! Currently, Blake has three contestants still in the running while Adam only has one. Blake’s gal, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys each have two contestants going into the semi-finals.

Now, before anyone gets in a tizzy, it seems to us that Blake and Adam have that relationship where if you like someone then you tease, joke and give them a hard time. Don’t we all know someone like that? As far as we’re concerned, their relentless badgering is a sign of genuine affection, and we couldn’t love the bromance buddies more.