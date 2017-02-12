Blake Shelton reveals his true feelings about Adam Levine during this special ceremony

Before taking up their roles as coaches on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani showed major support for Adam Levine during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Feb. 10.

As fans may already know, Blake and Adam share a close bond that often involves poking fun at each other in public.

So, when Blake took the microphone to say a few words about his pal, his ladylove was on hand to tell him to “be nice!” Despite Gwen’s efforts to keep the jesting at bay, Blake still managed to make a witty remark about his bromance buddy.





“Imagine my disappointment when I found out this wasn’t a roast,” Blake joked while delivering a speech in honor of Adam, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Love this one! #blakeshelton #adamlevine #blakeshelton #walkoffame ⭐️⭐️⭐️ A photo posted by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

He then took an emotional turn, as he brought up how much he truly values Adam’s friendship.

Blake said, “If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy. But I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey.”

Blake then went on to sweetly add that he was both “happy” and “proud” to see his friend get the 2,601st star on the famous block. He even capped off his speech telling Adam, “I love you.”

As for Gwen, she cheered the boys on from her seat, which was next to Adam’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, and Adam’s 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. The 47-year-old “Hollaback Girl” also posted multiple photos from the event on Snapchat.

One shot, which you can see below, shows Blake and Adam appearing alongside each other.

Gwen simply captioned, “Babes.”

Another photo shows the male crooners standing on the podium in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard.

Gwen drew a heart around the boys to show just how sweet their friendship truly is. Aside from Gwen and Blake’s attendance, Sammy Hagar, formerly of Van Halen, was also a guest speaker at Adam’s special ceremony.

Fans can tune in to see Blake, Gwen and Adam coach on “The Voice” when the show returns on Feb. 27 on NBC. Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys will round out the coaches as the fourth judge.