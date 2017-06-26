Blake Shelton sets the mood for NBC’s NASCAR Cup Series coverage in this clip

If you’re a NASCAR fan, chances are you’re counting down the days until the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, which airs on NBC this coming weekend.

Country superstar Blake Shelton, who is an avid NASCAR fan, just so happens to be the one getting fans hyped for the big event!

In this brand new clip, part of NBC Sports’ 2017 NASCAR broadcast of the cup series, Blake can be seen belting out the refreshed, signature opener, which is set to the melody of his song, “Bringing Back the Sunshine.” “Hey Daytona” he yells out to the screaming crowd of thousands, while standing amid a full band onstage.





Familiar faces like, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano also make cameos in the exciting video.

The drivers rev up their engines, and sign autographs, throughout the 95 second clip. At one point, members of the U.S. military interact and shake hands with two-time Daytona 500 champion Dale Jr..

Meanwhile, Blake sings catchy lyrics like, “Got my hands on the wheel and I’m flying / Heart beat loud as the thunder rolls / Lightning on the stampede of lightning roll / I’m bringing back the sunshine.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Blake has turned out the opening theme song for NBC’s NASCAR Cup Series coverage. He also sang the upbeat tune for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Watch the video above to see Blake sing “Bringing Back the Sunshine.” The theme song will air July 1, at 7 p.m. (ET) on NBC.