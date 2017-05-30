Blake Shelton steps out of his comfort zone to help this U.S. Marine propose

Blake Shelton doesn’t mind stepping out of his comfort zone to help two people get engaged. And, he proved that during his latest concert.

The 40-year-old country crooner headlined the Bayou Country Superfest in New Orleans on Sunday, May 28, where he helped a man propose to his girlfriend in the audience.

U.S. Marine Brannon LeBouef was in the crowd getting ready to pop the big question to his unsuspecting sweetheart, Ashley Williams. According to the description on the YouTube video above, Brannon made some calls prior to the show to make sure his proposal went down without a hitch. Of course, when it comes to humongous concerts like this, you never know what’s going to happen. As it turns out, Brannon’s cell phone was what caught Blake’s eye.





“This guy up here has been holding up his phone to me every damn time I walk by, making me feel guilty, and it worked,” Blake joked, while acknowledging Brannon from the Mercedez-Benz Superdome stage. “I guess I’m getting soft in my old age.”

Blake, who also admitted to the audience that “I don’t normally do this,” then, proceeded to put Brannon on the big screen behind him to give the couple their shining moment, “Here you go man. You’re on the big screen. Let’s see what you got,” he said.

That’s when the hopeful boyfriend got on bended knee to ask for Ashley’s hand in marriage. “Did she say yes?” Blake asked excitedly, among the thousands of screaming fans.

You bet she did!

“Congratulations,” the superstar added, before busting out his hit song, “Boys ‘Round Here.” “You know what I love about this most of all? This came right before this next song.”

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!