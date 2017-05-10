Blake Shelton tweeted quite the message to Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan have been known to poke fun at each other on social media from time to time. Just a little over a year ago, they jokingly changed their profile pictures on Twitter to throwback photos of each other.

In recent months, however, the two have toned down their online shenanigans. But, all that recently changed when Blake took steps to prove that the “Bluke” show must go on.

It was then that the five-time winning “The Voice” coach showcased his comedy skills on Twitter after Luke performed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, as part of a two-night stint.





Blake tweeted, “Hey @LukeBryanOnline congrats on two big nights in Nashville. Hope your hips didn’t give out…”

We can only assume that Blake was referring to Luke’s famous booty shaking that makes fans go nuts. Despite the fact that the four-time Entertainer of the Year winner will turn 41 years old in July, he’s still got it! He’s also proven that he’s got plenty of energy, too, as his two shows in Nashville helped kick off to his 2017 Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

So far, Luke has not responded to Blake’s tweet. But, if he does, we bet he’ll have an equally funny response!

Luke’s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour resumes on Friday, May 12 in Bristow, Virginia and runs through late October.